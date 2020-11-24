Gov. Beshear stands by decision to close schools

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT (WEHT) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stands by his decision to close all schools across the state starting Monday to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.It comes after Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a private school, asking a federal court to block Beshear’s order. Beshear says all Kentucky schools are overwhelmed by the virus.

“We’re not treating any school differently,” he said. We’re treating them all the same. In other words, we are not discriminating against any form of school. We just know that this is absolutely necessary at the moment.

Under the governor’s order, all public and private schools have switched to virtual Monday. Middle and high schools will remain this way until Jan. 4. Elementary schools can return by Dec. 7, if their county is not considered in the the “red zone,” a classification indicating high new daily COVID-19 cases.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS