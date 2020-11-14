Government announces millions in relief to repair the Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky (WEHT) The federal government announced $12 million in relief to fix a bridge connecting Covington, Kentucky to Cincinnati, Ohio.

Early Wednesday morning, a truck hauling potassium hydroxide and diesel fuel crashed into a jackknifed truck and caught fire on the northbound deck of the Brent Spence Bridge. The bridge was closed to all traffic so the extent of structural damage could be assessed.

Based on a visual inspection that took place Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the U.S. Coast Guard have closed the Ohio River to water traffic. Advanced steel testing is currently being conducted.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says under the best case scenario, repairs will take weeks.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

