Governor, AG lay out arguments in case over COVID rules

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear says protesters who hung an effigy of him were trying to use “fear and terror” to force their will on others. The Democratic governor on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 referred to the protesters as a mob. He said he won’t back down as he condemned the rally that spread to where his children play at the Governor’s Mansion. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron have filed opposing briefs ahead of an upcoming legal showdown focused on the governor’s COVID-19 emergency orders.

News outlets report that the briefs were submitted to the Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday. The state’s highest court has scheduled arguments for Sept. 17 in the case pitting the Democratic governor against the Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron.

Cameron contends the governor overstepped his constitutional authority with the orders. In July, the Supreme Court stepped into the dispute by halting attempts to block Beshear’s executive actions pending its own review.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: