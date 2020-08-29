Governor, AG lay out arguments in case over COVID rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron have filed opposing briefs ahead of an upcoming legal showdown focused on the governor’s COVID-19 emergency orders.
News outlets report that the briefs were submitted to the Kentucky Supreme Court on Friday. The state’s highest court has scheduled arguments for Sept. 17 in the case pitting the Democratic governor against the Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron.
Cameron contends the governor overstepped his constitutional authority with the orders. In July, the Supreme Court stepped into the dispute by halting attempts to block Beshear’s executive actions pending its own review.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 29, 2020)
