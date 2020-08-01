Groups sue Louisville police over response to protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky have filed a federal lawsuit alleging use of force and intimidation by Louisville police against protesters.

The lawsuit alleges use of tear gas, pepper balls and batons against protesters as well as mass arrests.

The plaintiffs seek to have the use of “crowd control weaponry” banned from being used on peaceful protesters as well as monetary damages.

A spokewoman for Mayor Greg Fischer said the complaint raised important issues and that the office would work with the county attorney on a response.

The police department referred questions to the county attorney’s office, where a spokesman said it was being reviewed.

