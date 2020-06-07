Hundreds march, release balloons for Taylor in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people marched against police brutality Saturday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, while many more joined a vigil for Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot by police in her home nearly three months ago.

News outlets reported marchers stopped to kneel in a symbolic memorial of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck after he pleaded for air while handcuffed.

Protesters in Louisville and elsewhere have been demanding justice for Taylor. After the morning march, hundreds met at Metro Hall to release balloons in Taylor’s honor.

(This story was originally published on June 7, 2020)

