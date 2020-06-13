Jefferson Davis statue removed from Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear pushed the button to a rig to lift the statue of Confederate president Jefferson Davis off its pedestal in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort Saturday.

The 12-foot marble statue will now be moved to Jefferson Davis State Park in Fairview, Kentucky. Crews found a newspaper from 1936 and a bottle of Glenmore Kentucky Bourbon, which is produced in Owensboro, inside the base of the statue.

On Friday, the Historic Properties Advisory Commission voted to remove the statue.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

