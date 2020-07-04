Judge blocks Kentucky virus limits on racetracks, child care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has blocked some limits on auto racetracks and child care facilities implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic, reasoning that they are value judgments best left to individuals.
Boone Circuit Court Judge Richard Brueggemann’s ruling keeps Kentucky from enforcing a rule that prohibits fans, outside media or guests or family members from attending auto races. Instead, the judge ruled those racetracks can operate at 50% capacity, assuming people can maintain a 6-foot social distance between households.
The judge also blocked a rule limiting child care facilities to 10 children per group, without combining children from other classrooms. The judge ordered a maximum group size of 28.
(This story was originally published on July 4, 2020)
