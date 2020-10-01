Kansas man indicted after reportedly threatening Kentucky Attorney General

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)- Kansas man Wesley Forrest Clay, 29, was indicted in the Eastern District of Kentucky after reportedly threatening Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Clay reportedly called the Attorney General’s telephone line in Frankfort, leaving his name and phone number, adding “you will die if you do not give Breonna Taylor justice. That is a threat. Try me.”

Sending threatening communications not only takes an emotional toll on the victim, but it also unnecessarily drains law enforcement resources. Threats are not jokes. You will be charged and arrested with a federal crime James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office

Clay faces federal charges of sending threatening communications in interstate commerce and his next court date is set for October 8 in Lexington. If convicted, Clay faces up to five years in prison.

