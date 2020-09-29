Kanye West is on the Kentucky ballot

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Kentuckians will see rapper Kanye West’s name on the ballot this November.

WLKY in Louisville reports that Secretary of State Michael Adams approved West to appear on the ballot. Earlier this month, the state was reviewing Kanye’s petition with some 19,000 signatures.

West was denied ballot access in Illinois and missed the deadline in Indiana.

He is officially on the ballot in 12 states and eligible to receive up to 84 electoral votes.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: