Kanye West is on the Kentucky ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) Kentuckians will see rapper Kanye West’s name on the ballot this November.
WLKY in Louisville reports that Secretary of State Michael Adams approved West to appear on the ballot. Earlier this month, the state was reviewing Kanye’s petition with some 19,000 signatures.
West was denied ballot access in Illinois and missed the deadline in Indiana.
He is officially on the ballot in 12 states and eligible to receive up to 84 electoral votes.
(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)
