Kentuckians featured on night two of Republican National Convention

(WEHT)- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky), and Covington High School graduate Nicholas Sandmann all spoke at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night.

Sen. Rand Paul

I’m Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky.

Donald Trump and I met many years ago, before he was running for anything. When I first met him, I recall being struck by how down to earth he was. He seemed like just a normal guy. OK a normal guy with his own plane and helicopter . . .

I was planning a medical mission to Guatemala to perform charity eye surgeries. We needed money to fund the trip. Donald Trump offered to help, and immediately came through for us and for those kids.

Not only did he support my medical mission to Guatemala but he also contributed to another mission trip to Haiti a year later.

We performed hundreds of surgeries in both countries. Nothing is more beautiful to me in this world than removing the bandages from a person’s eyes, and watching them as they see their loved ones again. Donald Trump helped me make that happen.

A few years later, we were opponents, both running for President. We all know how that turned out.

I’m proud of the job Donald Trump has done as President.

I don’t always agree with him. But our occasional policy differences are far outweighed by our significant agreements.

But more important than simple agreement is accomplishment.

President Donald Trump gets things done.

When some in Congress wanted a so-called “revenue neutral” tax plan, Donald Trump and I worked together to make sure it was a true tax cut.

I brought President Trump an idea for better, cheaper health insurance called Association Health Plans. Donald Trump overturned years of red tape and bureaucrats and made it happen.

While others talked about criminal justice reform, President Trump signed the First Step Act, the first real reform in a generation, and one that sought to undo the harm that others, like Joe Biden, have done.

I’m supporting President Trump because he believes as I do that a strong America cannot fight endless wars.

We must not continue to leave our blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires.

I flew with him to Dover Air Force Base to honor two soldiers whose remains were coming home from Afghanistan. I will never forget that night. I can tell you the President not only felt the pain of these families but is committed to ending this war.

President Trump is the first President in a generation to seek to end war rather than start one. He intends to end the war in Afghanistan. He is bringing our men and women home.

Madison once wrote “no nation can preserve its freedom in the midst of continuous warfare.”

I’m proud to finally see a President who agrees with that.

Compare President Trump with the disastrous record of Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden, who consistently called for more war.

Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation.

I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported war in Serbia, Syria, and Libya. Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home.

If you hate war like I hate war…if you want us to quit sending $50 billion to Afghanistan for luxury hotels and natural gas to stations…you need to support President Trump for another term!

So to our soldiers and their families – join me in supporting President Trump.

To those of you who want lower taxes and better, less expensive healthcare, join me in supporting President Trump.

To those of you who want to stand up and fight the socialists poisoning our schools and burning our cities — join me in supporting President Trump.

Let’s Rebuild America together.

Nicholas Sandmann

Good evening everyone. My name is Nick Sandmann. I’m the teenager who was defamed by the media after an encounter with a group of protestors on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial last year.

Before I begin, I’d like to thank President Trump for the opportunity to share some of my story and why it matters so much to this November’s election.

In January 2019, I attended the March for Life in Washington D.C. where I demonstrated in defense of the unborn. Later that day, I bought a “Make America Great Again” hat because our President, Donald Trump, has distinguished himself as the most pro-life Presidents in the history of our country and I wanted to express my support for him too. Looking back now, how could I possibly have imagined that the simple act of putting on that red hat would unleash the hate from the left and make myself the target of network and cable news networks, nationwide?

Being from Kentucky, the birth place of Abraham Lincoln, my classmates and I visited the Lincoln Memorial. I found myself face-to-face with Nathan Phillips and other professional protestors looking to turn me into the latest poster child showing why Trump is bad. While the media portrayed me as the aggressor with a “relentless smirk” on my face, in reality the video confirms I was standing with my hands behind my back and an awkward smile on my face that hid two thoughts. One, don’t do anything that might further agitate the man banging a drum in my face and two, trying to follow a family friend’s advice never to do anything to embarrass your family, your school, or your community.

Before I knew what was happening, it was over. One of Mr. Phillips fellow agitators yelled out “We got him!”, “It’s all right here on video” and We won Grandpa”. What I thought was a strange encounter, quickly developed into a major news story complete with video footage.

My life changed forever in that one moment. The full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode. They did so without ever researching the full video of the incident; without ever investigating Mr. Philips’ motives; or without ever asking me for my side of the story. And do you know why? Because the truth wasn’t important. Advancing their anti-Christian, anti-Conservative, anti-Donald Trump narrative was all that mattered. And if advancing their narrative ruined the reputation and future of a teenager from Covington, Kentucky…so be it. That will teach him not to wear a MAGA hat!

I learned that what was happening to me had a name. It was called being cancelled. As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void.

Cancelled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left. Many are being fired, humiliated or even threatened. Often, the media is a willing participant.

But I wouldn’t be cancelled. I fought back hard to expose the media for what they did to me and won a personal victory. While much more must be done, I look forward to the day that the media returns to providing balanced, responsible and accountable news coverage.

I know President Trump hopes for that too. I’m proud to say that throughout my media nightmare I have had President Trump’s unwavering support. And I know you’ll agree with me when I say no one in this county has been a victim of unfair media coverage more than President Donald Trump.

In November, I believe this country must unite around a President who calls the media out and refuses to allow them to create a narrative instead of reporting the facts.

I believe we must join with a President who will challenge the media to return to objective journalism.

And together, I believe we must all embrace our 1st Amendment rights and not hide in fear of the media, or from the tech companies or the outrage mob either.

This is worth fighting for. This is worth voting for. This is what President Donald Trump stands for.

Thank you all for listening to me tonight. And one more thing… let’s Make America Great Again!

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

Good evening. My name is Daniel Cameron. I’m 34 years old and the first African American Attorney General in Kentucky history.

It is an honor to be with you as a proud Republican and supporter of Donald J. Trump. I was raised in Kentucky, just a few miles from Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace, our first Republican President believed in compassion, self-reliance, freedom, equality, and justice.

Sadly, there are some who don’t believe in this wisdom or in the better angels of our shared American history. As they tear down the statues of people like Ulysses S. Grant, Frederick Douglass, and even Mr. Lincoln himself. Lincoln said any nation that does not honor its heroes will not long endure. And for Republicans, our heroes are those who propelled an imperfect nation ever forward, always striving to make life better for everyone, even as anarchists mindlessly tear up American cities, while attacking police and innocent bystanders.

We Republicans do recognize those who work in good faith towards peace, justice, and equality. In fact, it was General Dwight Eisenhower, a future Republican president, who said democracy is a system that recognizes the equality of humans before the law. Whether you are the family of Breonna Taylor or David Dorn, these are the ideals that will heal our nation’s wounds. Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts but neither will we accept an all-out assault on Western civilization.



My values were shaped by my faith and by my parents. I worked at their small coffee shop, meeting people from all walks of life. And I realized something. No matter who we are, everyone needs a cup of coffee. That lesson stuck with me because despite our differences, we all want the same things: for our children to have more opportunities than we did, to feel the dignity of work and to believe that if you play by the rules, you can make a good life for yourself and your family. So the question is, will we choose the path that gives us the best chance to meet those universal desires? Or will we go backward to a time when people were treated like political commodities, who can’t be trusted to think for themselves?



I think often about my ancestors who struggled for freedom and as I think of those giants in their broad shoulders, I also think about Joe Biden, who says, If you aren’t voting for me, you ain’t black.

who argued that Republicans would put us back in chains? Who says there is no diversity of thought in the black community? Mr. Vice President, look at me. I am black. We are not all the same, sir. I am not in chains. My mind is my own. And you can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin.



Joe Biden is a backwards thinker in a world that is craving forward-looking leadership. There’s no wisdom in his record or plan, just a trail of discredited ideas and offensive statements. Joe Biden would destroy jobs, raise our taxes, and throw away the lives of countless unborn children. And he is captive to the radical left, a movement committed to cancel culture and the destruction of public discourse. They believe your skin color must dictate your politics and if you fail to conform while exercising your God-given right to speak and think freely, they will cut you down.



The politics of identity, cancellation, and mob rule are not acceptable to me. Republicans trust you to think for yourself and to pursue your American dream, however you see fit. Mr. Lincoln said the dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present. The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise to the occasion. I believe Donald Trump can meet Lincoln’s mandate, even as Joe Biden remains trapped by his own failed record, and by the radicals who dominate his party.



Let’s be honest, no one is excited about Joe Biden. And so I asked you to judge the record. On criminal justice reform, Joe Biden couldn’t do it. But President Trump did on the economy. Joe Biden couldn’t do it.



President Trump did build an economy that works for everyone, especially minorities, and he will do it again. In on immigration, Joe Biden promises more to illegal immigrants than he does to you. But President Trump believes his highest duty is to the American worker. The choice is clear.



Let me close with something my mom told me. This country’s many faces comprise a family, not separate parts to be divided against each other. And like any family, we care for one another. We grieve together, we share our burdens and our struggles, and we celebrate our successes. And though we fuss and fight, we are not enemies.

We are Americans united by a collective faith in our Constitution, and laws and the fundamental fairness they represent. We are defenders of life and of individual liberty and we carry the mantle of Eisenhower and of Reagan, to be a force for good in this world, and one that must always be reckoned with. That’s my Republican Party, the party of Lincoln, that believes America is an indispensable nation, an evergreen tree standing tall in a turbulent world. And that’s why I am voting for Donald Trump for President. Thank you and God bless

