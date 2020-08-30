Kentucky AG has received ballistics in Breonna Taylor case

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Kentucky republican candidate for Attorney General Daniel Cameron, addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky. Cameron was elected Tuesday, Nov. 5, as Kentucky attorney general, first African American to win the office. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands. He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week. Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.

Taylor was shot in her home by police serving a narcotics warrant. Cameron has faced intense pressure from activists who want the officers charged in Taylor’s killing.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 30, 2020)

