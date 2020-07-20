Kentucky announces single-day high of new coronavirus cases

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear adjusts his face mask during his daily coronavirus briefing at the Kentucky Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A daily record of nearly 1,000 coronavirus cases has been reported in Kentucky, a spike that the governor said should be a “wake-up call” for the state’s citizens to abide by mask and social distancing restrictions. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a news release that there were 979 new cases reported Sunday, including 30 involving children 5 years old or younger. Meanwhile, a Kentucky lawmaker who heads a key education committee says he has been released from quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus. In a Twitter post on Sunday, Republican state Sen. Max Wise of Campbellsville said he had been notified that he met the criteria to be released.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)