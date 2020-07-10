Kentucky Attorney General challenges governor’s mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking a county judge to rule on the legality of the governor’s recent executive order requiring masks in public.

On Friday, Cameron’s office filed a motion in Scott County Circuit Court. He’s asking Judge Brian Privett if Gov. Andy Beshear’s order for public mask wearing complies with a restraining order issued by that court.

Privett issued the temporary restraining order on Thursday that blocked pandemic restrictions at agritourism businesses. But the judge wrote that he was also barring the governor from issuing future executive orders related to the pandemic.

In a press conference Friday, Governor Beshear said this motion does not stop the mask mandate from going into effect on Friday. He expects the court of appeals to overturn the restraining order, as well as the Kentucky Supreme Court.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)

