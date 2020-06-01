Kentucky begins next round of openings, today

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — It’s another big day of reopenings in Kentucky.

Last week, barber shops, hair salons, and tattoo parlors began welcoming customers back — with some changes to allow for social distancing.

On Monday, the next round of openings begin.

This includes movie theaters, fitness centers, bowling alleys, and aquatic centers.

Also on Monday, auctions are set to resume across the Commonwealth.

State Parks will start the process of letting visitors back in, next Monday, June 8.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)