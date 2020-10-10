Kentucky coal miner dies at Bell County surface mine

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say a coal miner was killed while working at a surface mine in Bell County.

The state Energy and Environment Cabinet says Douglas Slusher died Friday after being struck in the chest when a coupling failed on a hydro gun he was operating. Officials say he was working at the Double Mountain Mining #3 “Strata” mine.

The 48-year-old Slusher, of Calvin, Kentucky, was given CPR but died on site.

Officials say operations at the mine were shut down after the death and will be suspended while an investigation continues. The state sent investigators to the mine.

(This story was originally published on October 10, 2020)

