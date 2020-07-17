Kentucky Democratic party stalwart sentenced to prison

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018, file photo, Jerry Lundergan, father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, leaves the federal courthouse with his attorney Whitney True Lawson, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky businessman and Democrat Party stalwart Jerry Lundergan, 73, was sentenced on Thursday, July 16, 2020, to 21 months in prison for making illegal contributions to the failed U.S. Senate campaign of his daughter. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced Kentucky businessman and Democrat Party stalwart Jerry Lundergan to 21 months in prison.

Lundergan is the father of former Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

He was convicted in September of making illegal contributions to Grimes’ failed U.S. Senate campaign in 2014.

Lundergan was sentenced in federal court on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Lundergan either paid for campaign services directly and didn’t seek reimbursements, or he paid costs through a co-defendant, Dale Emmons.

Emmons was sentenced on Thursday to three years of probation.