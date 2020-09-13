Kentucky Democrats outpacing GOP in absentee ballot requests

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, mail-in ballots for the 2016 General Election are shown at the elections ballot center at the Salt Lake County Government Center, in Salt Lake City. As President Donald Trump rails against voting by mail, many members of his own political party are embracing it to keep their voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Democrats have built a big lead over Republicans in requesting absentee ballots for the November election.

But the trend is drawing starkly different reactions from the campaigns of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath.

According to the secretary of state’s office, Democrats held a roughly 3-to-1 advantage in absentee ballot requests as of Friday. McConnell’s campaign is downplaying the GOP’s deficit, saying the primary showed Republicans are more likely to vote in person.

McGrath campaign manager Dan Kanninen says the lopsided gap shows a groundswell of support for change that benefits McGrath.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)