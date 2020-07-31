Kentucky Department of Agriculture gives update on mysterious seeds

Several Virginia residents have informed the department that they have received packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have come from China. In an email, the department states that the type of seeds in the packages are unknown and “may be invasive plant species.” (photos provided by the VDACS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has launched a webpage with information related to shipments of mysterious seeds across the country and across the commonwealth.

Quarles adds that the Department of Agriculture has received hundreds of calls and emails related to the seeds, saying the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not received any indication that the seeds are part of anything more than a marketing scam.

The KDA says it was notified that several Kentuckians have received the seeds that appear to originate from China. The types of seeds are unknowns and could be harmful. Any seeds should be sent to the Plant Health Inspection Service’s Plant Protection and Quarantine (PPQ) at USDA-APHIS PPQ P.O. Box 475 Hebron, Kentucky 41048. People should not plant the seeds.

(This story was originally published on July 31, 2020)

