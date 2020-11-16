As cases surge, Kentucky governor warns of further action

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has warned that if cases continued to surge in the next couple of days, his administration will have to take additional steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Democratic governor added that the specific type of action would not be similar to what occurred in March and April.

Kentucky reported 1,514 new coronavirus cases Monday, the highest number of cases on a Monday for the state since the pandemic began. There have also been three additional virus-related deaths in the state, raising the total to 1,664.

Kentucky’s test positivity rate is 8.98%, up 1.5 percentage points from last week.

