Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags at half-staff to honor Rep. John Lewis

(WEHT)- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all flags at state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff to honor civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis. Lewis died Friday at the age of 80 years old.
Flags are due to remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday. Gov. Beshear encourages businesses, individuals, and organizations to join in the tribute to Rep. Lewis.
(This story was originally published on July 18, 2020)
