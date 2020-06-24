Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signs international AgriTech agreement

FILE – In this April 19 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear signed an order Friday, April 24, allowing Kentucky residents to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election, which had already been pushed back to June because of the coronavirus. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)

(WEHT)- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced he signed an international agreement with 16 other partnering organizations, including the Dutch government, committed to creating America’s AgriTech capital in Appalachia.

The international agreement was brought together by AppHarvest, a corporation creating the largest controlled environment agriculture facilities in the world.

The agreement calls for a series of research programs, construction of a center of excellence, and the building of additional private infrastructure similar to AppHarvest’s 2.76 million-square-foot farm that opens this fall in Morehead.

Gov. Beshear also announced the formation of an AgriTech Advisory Council made of government, education, labor, and business leaders from across Kentucky. The council will meet periodically to advise and update the governor on issues relating to the industry.

