Kentucky gov plans to announce more steps to address virus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he plans to announce further action Monday aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Kentucky reported its second-highest daily total with 836 more positive cases of the virus on Saturday and a daily record of 979 confirmed cases on July 19. News outlets report that among the topics Beshear will address on Monday are public schools.

Last week Beshear announced new limits on social gatherings and a travel advisory to combat the escalation of cases. Earlier this month he ordered most people to wear face coverings in public.

