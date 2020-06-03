Kentucky lawmaker pleads not guilty to charges

Kentucky News
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — A Kentucky lawmaker, Robert Goforth, who ran for governor last year has pleaded not guilty after he was accused of choking a woman with an ethernet cable.

Authorities arrested Goforth on April 21 after a woman told them he assaulted her while three children were still in the home. He is charged with strangulation, assault and terroristic threatening.

Goforth won nearly 40% of the vote among Kentucky Republicans against former Gov. Matt Bevin last year.

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2020)

