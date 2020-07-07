Kentucky lawmakers, education officials discuss school reopenings

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WEHT)- Leaders of various education groups expressed their concerns about how schools will safely resume in-person learning this fall.

Schools in Kentucky are preparing for remote and in-person options for families, but one former superintendent says remote learning is not for everyone and that it depends on the student.

Where I was superintendent for 16 years, we offered virtual options to students mostly at the secondary level, primarily at the high school level. And we found out that even those students needed some contact with schools. So we did a virtual learning lab, for example, they came in once a week to check in with the teacher, and just have that contact. But for many students, it worked really well for them. But for some they didn’t do to well in a virtual environment, they needed that in-person. Dr. Jim Flynn, Executive Director- Kentucky Association of School Superintendents

The Kentucky Department of Education bought more than 12,000 thermometers for school districts, roughly one thermometer for every 50 students. Kevin Brown, Kentucky’s interim Education Commissioner, said the “mask police” won’t monitor schools for compliance but expects students to wear them if social distancing can not be followed.

