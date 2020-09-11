Kentucky lawmakers set to convene Jan. 5 for 2021 session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers are scheduled to convene Jan. 5 for next year’s legislative session. The calendar for the 30-day General Assembly session was released by legislative officials Thursday. It shows final adjournment is scheduled for March 30.

As usual during odd-numbered years, the legislative session has two parts. The first four days in early January will focus on organizational work, such as electing legislative leaders, adopting procedural rules and organizing committees. Bill introductions also will start. After that, lawmakers won’t reconvene until Feb. 2 for the second part of the session. The veto recess period is scheduled to begin March 17.

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)

