Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions wrongly informs applicants they passed

LEXINGTON, Ky (WEHT) Kentuckians who thought they had passed the Bar exam were given the unfortunate news Friday that they, in fact, did not pass. The Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions discovered the mistake after exam results had already been released Monday.

18 applicants were incorrectly informed about the exam results they received after a scoring error occurred when an applicant identifier was mistakenly entered twice in a database spreadsheet. This caused some scores to be misaligned and assigned to the wrong person.

Of the 18 affected applicants, three who were told they did not pass received the news they actually did pass, but the other 15 who thought they had passed were told they had not.

KYOBA Executive Director Valetta Browne issued the following statement:

“I want to apologize to every applicant affected by the incorrect Kentucky Bar Exam results that were issued by my office earlier this week. I know that no apology can undo the anguish and disappointment that these bar examinees and their families have endured. We sincerely regret this mistake, which was the result of a data entry error. The mistake was not discovered prior to results posting on Monday. Once we realized there was an issue, our priority was correcting the results and making any necessary adjustments. All affected applicants were personally notified yesterday, December 3, 2020, of their adjusted score and exam result.”

For the 15 applicants who must now take the exam again in February, the Board of Bar Examiners and Supreme Court have waived their application fees.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: