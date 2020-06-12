Kentucky one of top states to enjoy working from home

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WEHT) A new study created a map based on geotagged twitter data in the last month, tracking positive sentiment tweets about working from home. For example, tweets with phrases such as “I love working from home” or “I enjoy working from home,” etc.

Over 200,000 tweets were tracked, finding that some states like Kentucky enjoy working from home more than others.

The top 10 states who enjoy working from home are as follows:

1. Kansas

2. Utah

3. Kentucky

4. Washington

5. Virginia

6. Oregon

7. Minnesota

8. Arizona

9. Indiana

10. New York

As you can see from the map, the Midwest, Mountain Region states, and Northwest seem to be enjoying it the most.

This comes as several companies (such as Shopify and Twitter) have announced a permanent shift out of the office for some of their employees.

A large scale shift to working at home has been discussed as one of the prominent long term effects of COVID-19 on society.

