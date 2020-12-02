Report: Kentucky ranks toward bottom in adjusted salary for nation’s firefighters

HENDERSON (WEHT) – A recent report has calculated the adjusted average firefighter salary for the Tri-State as well as the entire nation.

Vio Security, a Texas-based home security company, used 2019 Bureau of Labor Statistics data to compile a list of firefighter salaries across the nation then adjusted the salaries for the cost of living.

When adjusted for the cost of living, the average salary for a Kentucky firefighter is $38,759 a year, which is ranked 46th overall. Indiana firefighters can expect to make nearly $20,000 more, with the average adjusted salary standing at $57,167, ranked 14th. Illinois is the highest in the Tri-State with the average adjusted salary of $59,297, ranked 11th.

California topped the list at $73,111 and Louisiana ranked bottom at $34,961. A link to the report can be found here.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

