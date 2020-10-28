Kentucky Rep. pre-files bill to help abuse victims qualify for unemployment insurance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky State Rep. Nima Kulkarni (D- Louisville) pre-filed a bill Wednesday that would help victims of domestic violence and similar abuse qualify for unemployment insurance.

Mary Savage, legal counsel for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence says the issue is important for abuse victims, saying abusers often target their victim’s employment and victims often miss work for counseling, court proceedings or doctor appointments.

Rep. Kulkarni’s bill would expand unemployment insurance eligibility for people who leave or are unable to work because of domestic violence and abuse, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking.

Victims of abuse are also eligible if they fear traveling to and from work, if they wish to move to another area to avoid the abuser or if they believe they need to leave the workplace to protect their own safety or others.

The bill also features verification standards, requiring victims to provide evidence from court or police records or sworn statements from themselves, domestic-violence shelter employees, the clergy or other professionals who helped the victim. The bill would also require state employees to receive training on how to handle such claims.

Rep. Kulkarni says she is pre-filing the bill now as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: