Kentucky Rep. pre-files “Breonna’s Law”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Rep. Attica Scott announced she has pre-filed a bill that would ban no-knock search warrants and increase police accountability, adding she “wants to make sure that what happened to Breonna Taylor never happens again.”

Rep. Scott unveiled the bill at Injustice Square Park, the focal point of protests calling for justice after Taylor was shot and killed by police in March. Her bill will be considered by the General Assembly when legislators return in January. Rep. Scott’s pre-filed bill can be found here. Already, no-knock search warrants have been banned in Louisville.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 16, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS