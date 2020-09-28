Kentucky representative wants to legally redefine rioting

JEFFERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) There are calls to change Kentucky’s legal definition of rioting, following a lawmaker’s arrest in Louisville.

A Democratic state representative from Louisville plans to introduce a bill to redefine the criminal charge.

State Representative Attica Scott was charged with felony rioting while protesting for racial justice.

Police said Scott, the state’s only black woman representative, was in a group that disobeyed orders to disperse and that members damaged buildings and set fire to a library.

Scott said she was walking to the santuary of a church with her daughter when she was surrounded by police and arrested.

Under Kentucky’s riot laws, anyone part of a group causing damage or disorderly behavior is subject to the charge. It does not require someone to actually have destroyed anything.

(This story was originally published on September 28, 2020)

