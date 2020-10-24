Kentucky schools to receive over two million face masks

(WEHT)- Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the U.S. Department of Education are sending over two million face masks to Kentucky schools for students and teachers.

The masks are part of a program that is expected to send over 125 million masks to schools nationwide. The reusable cloth masks will be distributed to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, who will then send them to public and private schools around the Commonwealth.

Sen. McConnell, who is facing a reelection fight against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, also cited the CARES Act, which his office says has delivered $13 billion to Kentuckians. $4 billion of the CARES Act money has been sent to address housing, transportation, healthcare, education, and economic concerns in Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on October 24, 2020)

