Kentucky Secretary of State: no issues with mail-in voting

(WEHT)- Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams told Congress voting fraud is not an issue with mail-in voting.
Adams, a Republican, says 75 percent of voters used mail-in voting for the primary election, compared to about two percent in years past. Still, Adams says it was a clean election.
Despite claims to the contrary, US elections do not have any documented widespread voter fraud.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)
