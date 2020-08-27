Kentucky State Police hiring, announces Academy Class 101

The Kentucky State Police is calling for certified law enforcement officers to join the KSP’s team. Additionally, KSP continues to accept applications from candidates without prior law enforcement experience who want to become trained in order to serve the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

KSP Class 101 will combine training of experienced officers alongside new hires to law enforcement. Experienced officers, possessing at least two years of Kentucky law enforcement experience, who apply for the Agency’s Law Enforcement Accelerated Program (LEAP) will complete 13 weeks of training at the academy prior to selecting one of KSP’s 16 posts to report to for the field training portion. Traditional new hire candidates will complete the required 24 weeks of basic training academy, then both LEAP and basic training cadets will graduate the academy as KSP Troopers. Traditional graduates will undergo field training post-graduation once they arrive to their Post assignment.

Eligible applicants must possess one of the following criteria to apply:

High school diploma or GED with three years of full-time work experience

Sixty (60) semester hours of credit from an accredited college or university.

Two (2) years of active military duty

For LEAP candidates: Two (2) years of experience as a full-time, sworn law enforcement officer in Kentucky.

Cadets qualifying for the Academy with a high school diploma/GED and three years of full-time work experience will graduate with an associate’s degree, tuition free, as part of their training.

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of KSP should visit KSP’s social media accounts, access KSP’s smartphone application or visit http://kentuckystatepolice.org/ to download the application.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2020)

