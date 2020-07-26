Kentucky State Police organizing “cover the cruiser” fundraiser for Special Olympics Kentucky

(WEHT)- Starting Monday, Kentuckians can purchase a Special Olympics sticker at designated locations across the Commonwealth for a “cover the cruiser” event organized by the Kentucky State Police to support Special Olympics Kentucky.
All the proceeds will go to Special Olympics Kentucky, who had to cancel their Summer Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentuckians can purchase the stickers for a minimum donation of $1 and cover the cruiser. The fundraiser runs through Friday.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)
LATEST NEWS
- Owensboro man arrested for Evansville gas station robbery
- COMING UP: John Lewis vigil near Alabama Capitol in Montgomery
- Concert held to raise funds for Chloe Randolph Organization
- Annual “Backpack Bash” helps families prepare for school year
- FBI monitoring Gibson County missing person case