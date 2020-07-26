Kentucky State Police organizing “cover the cruiser” fundraiser for Special Olympics Kentucky

(WEHT)- Starting Monday, Kentuckians can purchase a Special Olympics sticker at designated locations across the Commonwealth for a “cover the cruiser” event organized by the Kentucky State Police to support Special Olympics Kentucky.

All the proceeds will go to Special Olympics Kentucky, who had to cancel their Summer Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentuckians can purchase the stickers for a minimum donation of $1 and cover the cruiser. The fundraiser runs through Friday.

(This story was originally published on July 26, 2020)

