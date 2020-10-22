Kentucky whiskey producer part of tree-planting project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) A Kentucky whiskey maker is teaming with a conservation group for a tree-planting initiative.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey says it’s working with the group American Forests for the project. Bulleit says the goal is to plant one million trees in the next five years.

In addition to its reforestation efforts, Bulleit says it has committed to supporting American Forests’ goal of creating more green space in urban areas. The partnership will reforest landscapes in the eastern U.S. dominated by white oak.

By definition, bourbon must be aged in new charred oak containers.

(This story was originally published on October 21, 2020)

