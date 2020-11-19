Ky Congressman calling on Congress to examine integrity of 2020 election

(WEHT) — Calling the 2020 election “full of chaos,” Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer of Kentucky is calling for immediate Congressional hearings to examine the integrity of the election.
Comer, along with Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio sent a letter to two committee chairs asking for the investigation and cited election events in Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.
“These serious concerns give rise to the urgent need for congressional oversight of the integrity of the 2020 election. Our committees must conduct oversight hearings to ensure that Americans have faith in the integrity of our election,” the representatives write in a letter.
