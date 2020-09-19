Ky. Derby winner Authentic works out in prep for Preakness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authentic has had his first major workout since winning the Kentucky Derby as he prepares for the Preakness next month. The 3-year-old completed five furlongs in 59.20 seconds under jockey Martin Garcia at Churchill Downs, where he has remained since his Derby victory on Sept. 5. Authentic’s time was the fastest of 38 horses at the distance. Trainer Bob Baffert’s other horse, Thousand Words, went five furlongs in 1:02.40 under jockey Florent Geroux. Thousand Words was scratched in the paddock from the Derby after he reared up and fell on his side.

(This story was originally published on September 19, 2020)

