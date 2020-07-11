Louisville mayor won’t speak on charges in Breonna Taylor case

(CNN) — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer won’t say if he believes the officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s shooting death should be charged but says he hopes the state’s attorney general weighs in on the matter soon.

“What we need to know is what the FBI and the Attorney General came out with. This is a tragedy. Breonna Taylor should not be dead, okay? One of the officers was terminated because of the facts that indicated that could take place. The rest of this is with the AG. I’m as frustrated as anybody about how long this is taking. But that is the course in Kentucky law under which this takes place,” Fischer said.

When asked why officials in Kentucky have been slow to respond to Taylor’s death, Fisher cited the absence of body camera footage.

The officers were not wearing body cameras because they were undercover narcotics agents – a policy that has since changed with the passing of Breonna’s Law.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)