Louisville Zoo announce membership plan, new animal born

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- The Louisville Zoo announced a membership plan that offers deep discounts for families receiving SNAP benefits.

We want to emphasize Zoo accessibility for everyone. This is something we’ve been working on for a while now and the launch just happens to coincide with a time when there are many out there in need.” Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak.

The membership is available for the family level (option A or B) and can be purchased by anyone with a valid SNAP card from any state and photo ID at the time of purchase. The purchaser must be one of the adults on the membership.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of the Community Access Membership are asked to make an online reservation to purchase their membership at the Zoo. Additional details can be found online.

The Louisville Zoo also announced the birth of a female addax. The zoo plans to announce details of her naming contest soon. The baby addax is the 60th addax calf born at the zoo.

Addax are considered critically endangered and less than 100 addax were estimated to exist in the wild in 2016. Addax live in arid parts of Africa, within isolated parts of the Sahara Desert.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

