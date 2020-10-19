Man killed in hunting accident in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man was killed in a hunting accident Sunday in southern Kentucky.

According to WKDZ Radio, emergency crews were called to McKinney Road around 6 p.m.

Authorities said a 58-year-old man was shot in the head in a hunting accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.

No additional information was immediately released.

