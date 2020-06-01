Man shot and killed during incident between crowd, police, and National Guard in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS/WEHT) — A man has been shot and killed during an early Monday morning incident in Louisville.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Chief Chief Conrad says, officers and National Guard soldiers were sent to a business on 26th and Broadway around 12:15 a.m. Monday morning, to break up a crowd in the parking lot.

Police say, as they began dispersing the crowd, someone began shooting at them.

LMPD officers and National Guard soldiers returned fire, police say, and during the altercation, a man was shot and killed.

Louisville Metro Police say they are interviewing several persons of interest and are collecting video from the scene.

Chief Conrad added that the description of what happened during the incident may change as the department continues their investigation.

LMPD is expected to release more information later on Monday.

The victim’s identity, or the identities of any potential suspects have not yet been released.

Monday morning, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted, “Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event.”

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)