Manufacturing company to open new plant in eastern Kentucky

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a company that manufactures metal compressed air sprayers plans to open a production plant in eastern Kentucky that will create up to 100 jobs.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday in a statement that Chapin International Inc. plans to relocate part of existing operations in New York and Ohio to the facility in Rockcastle County.

The 175,000-square-foot plant will produce and distribute sprayers for a variety of uses.

Officials say the Mount Vernon location will help the company better serve customers throughout North America.

The plant is expected to start operating by end of this year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS