Convicted Marshall County High School shooter sentenced to prison

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- A judge sentenced Gabriel Parker to life in prison, with the possibility of parole Friday.

The news comes after Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in connection to a January 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School in April.

Parker will be eligible for parole after 20 years and the sentencing was held via Skype.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)