McGrath changes campaign managers in bid to upset McConnell

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath has switched campaign managers in a shakeup heading into the stretch run of her bid to unseat Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky.

McGrath’s campaign said Friday it’s bringing on Dan Kanninen as campaign manager to oversee the day-to-day operations. Kanninen previously served as national states director for Mike Bloomberg’s unsuccessful presidential campaign. McGrath’s campaign says her previous campaign manager, Mark Nickolas, will oversee paid media efforts as a senior campaign adviser.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS