Mitch McConnell unanimously elected Senate Republican Leader

D.C. (WEHT) Republican Senator Mitch McConnell was reelected Tuesday as Senate Majority Leader. McConnell has served as the Republican Leader since 2015 when Republicans took control of the Senate.

He is the longest-serving Senate Republican Leader in the history of the United States and the second Kentuckian to ever serve as Majority Leader in the U.S. Senate. The first, Senator Alben Barkley, led the Democrats from 1937 to 1949.

Grateful to my Senate Republican colleagues for their unanimous confidence in me to continue serving as Leader. We have a lot more to do to continue fighting for working families and strengthening our great country. pic.twitter.com/Vh8yNkC3Pl — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 10, 2020

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)

