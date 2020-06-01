More Kentucky farmers licensed to store hemp

(WEHT)- 150 of Kentucky’s 960 hemp growers will be licensed to store last year’s crop as part of a new licensing structure.

32,000 acres of hemp will be allowed to grow, up from 26,500 last year when Kentucky had 978 growers.

The state also licensed 150 hemp processors, down from 210 last year though this year’s number is expected to increase.

