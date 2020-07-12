No injuries reported after pier fire at Green Turtle Bay Resort & Marina

Kentucky News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy MGN Online.

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Green Turtle Bay Resort & Marina says no injuries were reported after an early morning fire on pier 11 at the marina.

A marina employee told Eyewitness News that “about nine boats” sunk as a result of the fire, which started between 2:30 and 3:00 A.M. Sunday morning. The cause of the fire has not been publicly announced.

This story will be updated once information becomes available.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020) 

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories