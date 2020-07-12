No injuries reported after pier fire at Green Turtle Bay Resort & Marina

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Green Turtle Bay Resort & Marina says no injuries were reported after an early morning fire on pier 11 at the marina.
A marina employee told Eyewitness News that “about nine boats” sunk as a result of the fire, which started between 2:30 and 3:00 A.M. Sunday morning. The cause of the fire has not been publicly announced.
This story will be updated once information becomes available.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- Evansville church, Seton Harvest host produce giveaway
- Evansville traffic alert: Weinbach Ave. closure starting Monday
- Evansville restaurant closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Henderson Day of the Dead celebration canceled
- Mount Vernon tavern closed temporarily after positive COVID-19 case