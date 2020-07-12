No injuries reported after pier fire at Green Turtle Bay Resort & Marina

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Green Turtle Bay Resort & Marina says no injuries were reported after an early morning fire on pier 11 at the marina.

A fire has damaged multiple boats at a dock near Green Turtle Bay at Lake Barkley. These photos were taken by Jodie Paddick around 3:00 a.m. She says she woke up to an air horn early Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MiJGIHJhj7 — Jake Boswell (@JakeBoswellNews) July 12, 2020

A marina employee told Eyewitness News that “about nine boats” sunk as a result of the fire, which started between 2:30 and 3:00 A.M. Sunday morning. The cause of the fire has not been publicly announced.

This story will be updated once information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

