Officer pleads guilty to sex abuse of minor in mentor group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A third Kentucky police officer who was involved with a now-defunct youth mentoring program has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a juvenile female in the group.

The Courier-Journal reported Monday that former Louisville Metro Police officer Brad Schuhmann admitted in U.S. District Court in Louisville that he sexually abused a minor in the Explorer Scout Program in 2010.

The program was for youth aspiring to be in law enforcement.

A grand jury indicted Schuhmann Nov. 3 on a misdemeanor count of “deprivation of rights under color of law.”

The civil rights violation is punishable by up to a year in prison.

The newspaper said Schuhmann declined to comment as he left the courtroom.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)