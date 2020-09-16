Poll: McConnell, Trump leading in Kentucky

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters following a GOP policy meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools is being complicated by a split within his ranks over how to do it. Some advisers are advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe. This comes Congress is compiling the next COVID-19 relief bill. McConnell said July 13 schooling will be a priority in the coming package. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

(WEHT)- A new poll from Quinnipac University shows Sen. Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump are leading in Kentucky.

Sen. McConnell, running for his seventh term in the U.S. Senate, holds a 53-41 percent lead over Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, with 91 percent of likely voters saying their minds are already made up. In 2014, Sen. McConnell defeated then-Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes by nearly 16 percent, taking 56 percent of the vote compared to Lundergan Grimes’ 40 percent.

While only 44 percent of likely voters polled say they have a positive view of Sen. McConnell, only 37 percent say the same for McGrath. More voters say the economy is their primary concern this November than law and order or health care. Interestingly, 54 percent of voters say they would like to see the Republican Party retain control of the Senate.

56 percent of likely voters in Kentucky say they plan on voting in person on election day, compared to 26 percent planning on voting absentee or by mail and 24 percent saying they want to vote early.

In Kentucky, President Trump holds a comfortable lead ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden, 58 percent to 38 percent. President Trump also holds on edge on Biden in handling the economy, the military, keeping families safe, and the coronavirus. However, Biden and Trump are close in terms of handling racial tensions, with 48 percent preferring Trump and 45 percent preferring Biden.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)